Looking ahead: Running back

When this year's season came to an end, so did the Auburn career for Jarquez Hunter. This time next year, Damari Alston will experience the same. Heading into the 2026 season, the room is set to consist of Jeremiah Cobb, UConn transfer Durell Robinson and 2025 signee Alvin Henderson, with the potential to add 2025 prospect Omar Mabson as well. However, Auburn will still be looking to sign a running back or two in the 2026 class to compete in the room. Who are the candidates? Let's take a look at six running backs in the 2026 class that Auburn could look to sign.

Derrek Cooper will visit Auburn later this month. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Advertisement

Derrek Cooper — Hollywood, Fla. One of the best athletes in the country, Auburn is recruiting Cooper both at running back and at safety. There are a couple of reasons for Auburn to remain optimistic here. He's teammates with Auburn wide receiver commit Denairius Gray and his position coach at Chaminade Madonna is former Auburn running back Shaun Shivers. Cooper, along with Gray and Shivers, all made the trip to the Plains back in October, where Cooper described it as a "surreal" experience. Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Miami and Ohio State are all considered the biggest contenders and Auburn will get him back on campus Jan. 25 for the junior day.

Carsyn Baker — Fairburn, Ga. Baker was a frequent visitor last year to Auburn, visiting for Big Cat Weekend and two home games. He'll be at Georgia this weekend for its junior day, as the Bulldogs have jumped straight into the top group of schools for Baker after offering him in December. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and running backs coach Derrick Nix went to visit Baker at his school earlier this month and he plans to visit for the junior day.

Jae Lamar — Moultrie, Ga. Going from unranked to one of the top 100 players in his Rivals250 debut this past December, Lamar picked up an Auburn offer last October, after visiting a month prior for the Arkansas game. He'll be back on campus soon, visiting for the Tigers' junior day on Jan. 25, with a visit to Tennessee also in store for the running back.

Jonaz Walton — Carrollton, Ga. One of several visitors to Auburn during Big Cat Weekend last July, Walton also visited for Auburn's home opener against Alabama A&M. The Tigers are one of several SEC programs Walton is taking a close look at, with Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama also considered in play.

Amari Clemons — Marianna, Fla. Clemons made multiple visits to Auburn last calendar year, one in the summer and most recently for the Tigers' home finale against Texas A&M. He likes what Derrick Nix is about, not just as a coach but as a person. Florida State, which is just an hour from his hometown, hosted him in December and the Seminoles will be one to watch, along with South Carolina.