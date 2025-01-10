Looking ahead: Quarterback

Auburn's quarterback room underwent a complete remodeling this offseason. Four quarterbacks out, four brand new ones enter the program. Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold is the favorite to win the starting job, while Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels, true freshman Deuce Knight and former four-star Tanner Bailey complete the room. All have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining, but Auburn is still seeking to add a quarterback in the 2026 class. Here are six names that could fill that need.

Landon Duckworth is the No. 3 overall player in the state of Alabama. (Photo by Sam Spiegelman)

Advertisement

Landon Duckworth — Jackson, Ala. This could be the best fit for Auburn. Duckworth is a dual-threat guy who was once committed to South Carolina, but backed off that pledge in June of last year. He's in-state, too, and recruiting the state of Alabama has been a top priority for Hugh Freeze since he took over the program. As a junior, Duckworth completed 67% of his passes for 3,439 yards, 39 touchdowns and had 10 passes intercepted while leading Jackson to a state title. He also rushed for 648 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jared Curtis — Nashville, Tenn. Auburn quarterbacks coach Kent Austin was the first coach in the door when it came to visit the five-star Curtis. Once a Georgia commit, Curtis backed off his commitment in October and remains one of the most coveted quarterback prospects in the country. Georgia is still trying to win him back, as offensive coordinator Mike Bobo visited him earlier this week. Curtis was last on campus for the Vanderbilt game.

Rydor Lyons — Folsom, Calif. Lyons, who's rated as the top dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 2 overall player in the class, visited Auburn for the first time in late July of last year. This one is likely a long shot at the moment; Oregon, Ole Miss and BYU all visited with Lyons this week. USC is considered to be a favorite in this one, as well, seeing that his brother plays for the Trojans.

Brodie McWhorter — Kingston, Ga. Once committed to West Virginia, McWhorter reopened his recruitment following staff changes with the Mountaineers. He's former high school teammates with 2025 Auburn offensive line signee Kail Ellis and there's a good connection there. Auburn quarterbacks coach Kent Austin stopped by McWhorter's school this week.

Jackson Taylor — Thousand Oaks, Calif. Four-star Jackson Taylor doesn't have any visits lined up for this month quite yet, but Auburn is definitely in the mix to get him back on campus at some point. He's traveled across the country to visit Auburn once per year over the last two years, with his latest visit in April of 2024 for the Tigers' A-Day game.