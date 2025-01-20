Looking ahead: Offensive line

Auburn signed four offensive linemen in the 2025 class. Any good SEC team is built in the trenches, so the cycle starts over in the 2026 class. With Kail Ellis likely to slide into the role of center once Connor Lew departs, Auburn appears set at center for the foreseeable future, but will need to continue to build depth along the rest of the offensive line, especially at tackle. Here are six names to monitor in the 2026 class that Auburn is actively recruiting.

Immanuel Iheanacho is one of the best offensive linemen in the country.

Advertisement

Immanuel Iheanacho — North Bethesda, Md. The massive 6-foot-7 five-star out of Maryland took a two-day visit to Auburn last spring and is returning this weekend for the junior day. Oregon and Georgia are considered to be the top programs in his recruitment and Texas A&M hosted him on campus earlier this month. Penn State, Tennessee, Alabama and Miami are also trying to get in the mix, as Iheanacho plans for a summer commitment.

Parker Pritchett — Columbus, Ga. Just down Highway 280, the four-star offensive lineman Pritchett will visit Auburn this weekend. Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thornton traveled to see Pritchett earlier this month, as the Tigers have been a mainstay in his recruitment since offering him last May. He landed offers from Georgia and Florida State earlier this month and logged a visit to Mississippi State last weekend.

Jabian Shabazz — Kernersville, N.C. Auburn offered Shabazz back in May of last year and the three-star out of Kernersville, N.C., will make his first visit to the Plains this weekend for the Tigers' Junior Day. Florida, Penn State and Georgia all offered earlier this month, and he visited North Carolina this past weekend.

Pierre Dean — Clemmons, N.C. Eight schools are in the mix for Dean, who has Auburn, Ohio State, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State and North Carolina State at the top of his list. He visited South Carolina in December, but Jake Thornton made it clear to Dean that Auburn's also making him a priority, as the offensive line coach visited Dean earlier this month.

Zyon Guiles — Hemingway, S.C. Several programs stopped by to see Guiles during the contact period this month, with Jake Thornton and Auburn being one of them. South Carolina and Clemson also stopped by his school, as the two rival programs work to keep him in state. Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Colorado and Alabama are the other five schools he's focusing on.