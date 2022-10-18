But here’s an early look at how it sets up for next season.

AUBURN | It’s Auburn's bye week, which is a good time to look ahead to what the roster could look like in 2023. Of course, there’s still a lot to be determined with recruiting, the transfer portal and even the coaching staff.

QUARTERBACK

Eligible to return: Sr. T.J. Finley, Jr. Zach Calzada, So. Robby Ashford, RFr. Holden Geriner

Incoming: None

The Skinny: Ashford appears to be Auburn’s choice as starter for the remainder of the season and it’s not out of the question that him and Geriner will be the only scholarship quarterbacks returning next season. Finley and Calzada will have decisions to make after the season. Regardless, AU would like to sign a quarterback in the 2023 class and will probably need to hit the portal again.

RUNNING BACK

Eligible to return: Sr. Tank Bigsby, Jr. Jarquez Hunter, Jr. Jordon Ingram, So. Damari Alston, So. Sean Jackson

Incoming: TFr. Jeremiah Cobb

The Skinny: I don’t think anybody expects Bigsby to return for his senior season but you never know. Hunter should be ready to step up in a starting role while Alston will really benefit from a year in Auburn’s strength and conditioning program. Ingram may need to transfer to get an opportunity for more playing time although a new coaching staff may view him differently. Cobb should be able to step in and play right away so AU may not need to pursue another back in the ’23 class or portal.

WIDE RECEIVER

Eligible to return: Sr. Shedrick Jackson, Sr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Sr. Malcolm Johnson Jr., Sr. Ze’Vian Capers, Jr. Koy Moore, Jr. Dazalin Worsham, Jr. Landen King, So. Camden Brown, So. Omari Kelly, So. Tar’Varish Dawson

Incoming: TFr. Daquayvious Sorey, TFr. Adam Hopkins

The Skinny: I don’t expect Jackson back but he does have a sixth year available if he wants to use it. It seems unlikely Dawson returns. King and Capers could be on the way out too. There could be more attrition but decisions can change depending on what happens with the staff. This is a group that’s definitely improved under Ike Hilliard but still lacks a big-play No. 1 target and will have to try and find one in the portal.

TIGHT END

Eligible to return: Sr. Luke Deal, Sr. Tyler Fromm, Sr. Brandon Frazier, So. Micah Riley-Ducker

Incoming: None

The Skinny: Auburn could return a very experienced group again and Riley-Ducker looks like a future player. The key for this position is to continue to sign a good freshman in just about every class. Landing another talented, young tight end needs to be priority.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Eligible to return: Sr. Kilian Zierer, Sr. Jalil Irvin, Sr. Kameron Stutts, Sr. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. Keiondre Jones, Sr. Tate Johnson, Jr. Avery Jernigan, So. Colby Smith, So. Garner Langlo, RFr. E.J. Harris

Incoming: TFr. Bradyn Joiner, TFr. Gernorris Wilson, TFr. Clay Wedin

The Skinny: Zierer, Irvin and Stutts are all seniors this season but have a year of eligibility left if they want to use it. Regardless, this is a position that needs immediate help from the portal and junior college. It’s been the worst position on the team this season. Wright looks like a guard you can start to build an offensive line around, but the rest is pretty wide open. Of the three incoming freshmen, Wedin would have the best chance to help out right away.