AuburnSports - Locking down the red zone

AUBURN | Bend but don’t break has been one of the hallmarks of Auburn’s defense this season. The Tigers are the only team in the SEC that’s held every one of its opponents to 30 points or less. And it’s been especially tough in the red zone. “It's very important,” said Gus Malzahn’s of Auburn’s defense inside the 20-yard line. “I think we're one of the better red zone defenses in the country, and you just said it. We've had three interceptions in the end zone. Of course, two of them were taken back 100 yards for a touchdown — one was called back.”

Monday had an 100-yard pick-6 against Tennessee. (Butch Dill/AP photo)

The Tigers rank third in the conference and 27th nationally in red zone defense, allowing opponent’s to score on just 76 percent of their possessions. Auburn’s been especially stingy in its five wins, holding opponent’s to just 64.7 percent. In last Saturday’s 30-17 win over Tennessee, Smoke Monday intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown, and the Vols also missed a 37-yard field goal. Jordyn Peters stopped an Ole Miss drive at the 4-yard line with an interception, and against Kentucky in the opener, Roger McCreary had an interception in the end zone and then forced a fumble that was recovered Owen Pappoe on the 11-yard line. The task will be much tougher this Saturday against No. 1 Alabama, which is second in the SEC converting 92.5 percent of its red zone opportunities. “We've been very opportunistic down there,” Malzahn said. “Our defense, as the field condenses, has done a super job, so we've got to continue that.” Kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium is 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.