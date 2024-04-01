"I liked it," Lockhart said. "The defense, the way the linebackers are."

It was a good first experience for Lockhart, who already has an official visit set up with Auburn for the second weekend of June.

That changed Saturday when he made the trip from Winona, Miss., to the Plains.

Mississippi linebacker Tyler Lockhart had never been to Auburn before.

One of the main reasons Lockhart decided to visit Auburn was defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DJ Durkin. The first year staff member has served as Lockhart's primary recruiter at Auburn.

"I like him, good guy," Lockhart said. "He wants me here."

While on the visit, Lockhart also met with head coach Hugh Freeze. The two share the Mississippi connection, which is a nice plus for Auburn.

"I think we would have a good relationship if I come here," Lockhart said.

He also got to see the Tigers get after it for a spring practice. Lockhart came away impressed with what he saw on the defensive side.

"It looked great, it looked like it would fit me," he said.

Aside from Auburn, Lockhart plans to take an official visit to Mississippi State. What sticks out the most about Auburn? Well, it's hard to narrow it down to just one thing.

"Everything," Lockhart said.