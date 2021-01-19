AuburnSports - Local OT high priority for Auburn in 2022 class

Local OT high priority for Auburn in 2022 class
Auburn is searching the country for offensive tackles in the 2022 class, but didn’t have to look far to find one of its top targets.
Eston Harris is right down the road.
Harris, from Beauregard, is a high priority for Auburn and the Tigers are making sure he knows it.
“I talked to the whole offensive staff last week,” Harris said. “I talked to (offensive line) Coach Will Friend and he introduced me to the tight ends coach (Brad Bedell), (offensive coordinator) Mike Bobo, (director of recruiting) Coach (Darren) Uscher and (running backs) Coach ‘Cadillac’ (Carnell Williams).”
Harris welcomed the attention.
“It felt great,” Harris said. “They made me feel welcomed and wanted. The vibe they had, they really want me.”
Harris already was familiar with Friend and Bobo.
“They recruited me when they were at Tennessee (Friend) and South Carolina (Bobo),” Harris said. “And then the other guys, they just made me feel welcomed. I got a good vibe from all of them.”
Harris has been impressed with Friend.
“He seems like a really solid guy,” Harris said. “From what I’ve heard, he’s one of the best offensive line coaches. I want to get to know him more and continue to learn from him.”
Harris takes advantage of speaking with college offensive line coaches during recruiting. He doesn’t want only to talk recruiting. He wants to talk about how he can improve as an offensive tackle.
“I’m still trying to learn how to be a better offensive tackle,” Harris said. “So I always ask for advice from the coaches. It’s more than just recruiting for me. I don’t want to think I’m behind in playing the position, but last year was my first year playing line so I want to learn everything I can. I was focused on playing d-line, but I had to move to o-line to help my team.”
Now Harris finds himself one of the top offensive tackles in the class. And it’s not just Auburn that wants him. He has offers from Power-5 programs from across the country. Among the schools that have offered are Oregon, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Penn State, Florida State, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Miami, Texas A&M and USC, among many others.
Harris doesn’t have any favorites at this point. He plans to take his time in making his college choice.
Auburn, however, is expected to be a contender.
“I’m most definitely interested in Auburn,” Harris said. “They are the hometown school.”
And apparently very interested in him.
Rivals ranks Harris, who is 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, the No. 39 offensive tackle in the class and No. 17 overall recruit in Alabama.