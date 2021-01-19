AuburnSports - Local OT high priority for Auburn in 2022 class

Auburn is searching the country for offensive tackles in the 2022 class, but didn’t have to look far to find one of its top targets. Eston Harris is right down the road. Harris, from Beauregard, is a high priority for Auburn and the Tigers are making sure he knows it. “I talked to the whole offensive staff last week,” Harris said. “I talked to (offensive line) Coach Will Friend and he introduced me to the tight ends coach (Brad Bedell), (offensive coordinator) Mike Bobo, (director of recruiting) Coach (Darren) Uscher and (running backs) Coach ‘Cadillac’ (Carnell Williams).”

Harris welcomed the attention. “It felt great,” Harris said. “They made me feel welcomed and wanted. The vibe they had, they really want me.” Harris already was familiar with Friend and Bobo. “They recruited me when they were at Tennessee (Friend) and South Carolina (Bobo),” Harris said. “And then the other guys, they just made me feel welcomed. I got a good vibe from all of them.” Harris has been impressed with Friend. “He seems like a really solid guy,” Harris said. “From what I’ve heard, he’s one of the best offensive line coaches. I want to get to know him more and continue to learn from him.”