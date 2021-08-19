Local 4-star WR Omari Kelly chooses Auburn

Auburn got another commit for the 2022 recruiting class on Thursday after Hewitt-Trussville receiver Omari Kelly announced his commitment to the program. “I like it. It’s real nice up here," Kelly said of Auburn. Kelly chose Auburn over Kentucky, Alabama and UCF.

Omari Kelly is the latest addition to Auburn's recruiting class. (Rivals.com)

While some schools targeted Kelly as a defensive back, Auburn is bringing him in with the plan to play wide receiver. Kelly camped at Auburn during an official visit in June and was able to earn an official offer from Auburn's new staff on August 1st. Kelly joins Jay Fair as Auburn's two wide receiver commits in the class with the goal of adding Darrius Clemons down the road.

After his visit in June, Kelly returned to Auburn's campus for the Big Cat event on July 25th. Kelly said Auburn was one of his top schools and making a "pretty big move" to get him on board. “Coach (Bryan) Harsin was just telling me that he feels like I could come in and make a pretty good impact," Kelly said. "Just my vibe and everything they get from me coming in and seeming like a leader.” Along with Harsin, Kelly has built up a strong relationship with wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams, too. “He’s a real cool dude," Kelly said.