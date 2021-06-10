Local 4-star WR has 'great' time on Auburn's campus

A local 4-star wide receiver was in Auburn on Thursday for camp and to take an unofficial visit. Omari Kelly, out of Hewitt Trussville, was live at camp and got the opportunity to perform in front of other recruits and current Auburn players. “It was good,” Kelly said. “It was kind of fun being out there with all of the players and all of the coaches and meeting them all.”

Omari Kelly during his visit to Auburn. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Getting to play in front of the current players, including former teammate Ja’Varrius Johnson, was a highlight for Kelly. “They were over there talking. We were all live. That was great. It was real fun,” Kelly said. Kelly says Johnson talked with him about how much he enjoys the new coaching staff and being at Auburn. Kelly isn’t playing under wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams, but he’s liked his talks with him so far.



“He’s a real cool dude,” Kelly said. “We’ve got a a pretty good relationship right now and we’re going to build it a little bit more.” Kelly has already been to Georgia and LSU, with a planned official visit at UCF this weekend and a trip to Alabama next week and UNLV at the end of the month. He’s planning an official to Auburn during the season along with an official to Georgia during the season. For Kelly, one thing in particular stood out about potentially playing at Auburn. “Just the fact that they’re up and coming and they’re going to be real good in the future,” Kelly said.

