"That's something I really enjoy about him: He's a real big energy guy," Philip Blidi said. "He does consider that a loaf. It doesn't need to be you, but when your teammate is out there making plays, you should be happy for them. That energy, it vibes. It's contagious. I think that's something that's going to come out during the season -- the energy part of our defense."

If an Auburn defensive player is loafing, D.J. Durkin is going to find out. It doesn't matter whether it is during practice or while reviewing film; the defensive coordinator will ensure that all his players are celebrating when the defense forces a turnover or makes a big play.

Energy has been a big part of the conversation during Auburn's fall camp. It is apparent on the practice field that this year's team has more of it. That trickles down from a staff full of energetic coaches who fit the Hugh Freeze mold of assistants. There's more fire, more intensity.

When a player doesn't celebrate with his teammates, it's considered a loaf by Durkin, who, according to Blidi, has set a new standard for practicing at Auburn. As for how this got started, Durkin isn't sure.

"I probably don't remember the origin of it, but as coaches, we all take bits and pieces from those we've been around and coached with," he said. "It's been that way for a while. You really just believe in that as a coach and as a staff — we all do on defense — it starts with effort. You've got to get hats to the ball. Effort can make up for a lot of things."

As usual, Eugene Asante can explain what happens when someone is loafing.

"So we have a sudden change — pick or a forced fumble — and coach will go through the sideline to see if people aren't celebrating," the linebacker said. "Like, he'll watch the film to see if people are celebrating or not celebrating. If not, they've got a penalty. They've gotta do something at practice; up-downs are something."

Asante isn't one to lack energy, but he sees the difference it is making for the Tigers' defense this fall.

"We're just taking this energy and effort thing to a different level," he said.