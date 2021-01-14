AuburnSports - Linebacker shaping up as a team strength in 2021

It starts with two returning starters in Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe although one could and probably will move to an outside linebacker position in Auburn’s new system under defensive coordinator Derek Mason.

McClain led Auburn and the SEC with 113 tackles. He added 5.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumbles. Getting McClain back for his senior season was big on the field and also off as he should provide a lot of leadership for the 2021 team.

Pappoe was second on the team with 93 tackles along with 6.0 tackles-for-loss, 4.0 sacks and an interception. Both McClain and Pappoe have a knack of getting to the quarterback in blitzing situations.

The position received a boost from two more veterans this week when Chandler Wooten announced he was returning after opting out of the 2020 season and sources confirmed that T.D. Moultry was returning and moving from Buck to inside linebacker.

Wooten has played in 30 career games with 45 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and one interception. Moultry played limited snaps last season finishing with nine tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one sack.

The Tigers are blessed with a lot of depth including Cam Riley, who played in all 11 games as a true freshman this fall, finishing with nine tackles. He’s another one in this group that could be a good fit at outside linebacker.

Auburn has three other linebacker on the roster including Kameron Brown, who redshirted in 2019 and played in one game this fall, Wesley Steiner, who played in nine games as a true freshman in 2020, and Desmond Tisdol, who played in five games as a true freshman this fall.

Two of Auburn’s returning Bucks likely project as outside linebackers in Derick Hall and Romello Height. Colby Wooden could play defensive end or outside linebacker as could Caleb Johnson.