Linebacker commit ready to make instant impact

AUBURN | Jordan-Hare Stadium might be a lot bigger than Duck Samford. The competition he’s about to face for playing time will obviously be a lot tougher. Don’t expect Powell Gordon to back down. “He's an instant impact guy,” Gordon’s high school coach Keith Etheredge said. While Etheredge has been at Auburn High for just three months and yet to coach Gordon in a game, he’s already seen the impact that the three-star linebacker and Auburn commit has on the Tigers’ team. His teammates respect him and look to him as a leader, a role that he will hold as a senior going into the 2021 season for the Tigers.

Gordon committed to Auburn in February. (Getty Images/Icon Sportswire)

“He’s the full package,” Etheredge said. “Great in the weight room, great in the locker room. Great leader, his motor runs all the time. He is one heck of a football player.” Those flashes of athleticism can come off the football field as well. The coach described seeing Gordon watching him in the gym the other day and pulling off what most of us can only dream of accomplishing. “I was watching the other day and they were out there playing basketball, the ball came off the rim and he jumped up, dunks it with two hands and his elbows are over the rim.” Even at 6-foot-3, that amount of ability is impressive, but according to Etheredge, you’d never know that Gordon had this insane athleticism or even an offer to his dream school. That is, until you see him in the pads on the football field. “One of those kids who is so humble that you almost don't recognize him until he gets out there and starts playing. And then you're like, ‘Oh my gosh.’” His teammates have definitely witnessed that during spring practice and 7-on-7 drills as Etheredge and his assistants try to fool Gordon with different plays. How has that worked out for the offense? Not so good. “We try to run screens and stuff, he just sniffs it out and he's just a heck of a football player,” Etheredge said. Where Gordon plays at the collegiate level might still be up in the air. A bit undersized at 215 pounds, putting on weight will be crucial for him to stay at his natural position at linebacker. His new coach is not worried about that as he’s confident his player will work his way into playing time no matter what it takes.