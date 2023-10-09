TJ Lindsey had not been to an Auburn game before last week. The defense end commit originally from Arkansas, who now plays for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., made the trip for the Georgia game last Saturday. It was a beneficial visit for Lindsey, who got a chance to watch Ron Roberts' defense in person. "I love Coach Roberts’ defense," Lindsey said. "It’s aggressive, it’s smart. He gives them freedom, with good restrictions with stuff that need to be done. He definitely has a play-making defense, I feel like we just need to get a few more play makers."

Auburn's defense kept the Tigers in the game with the No. 1 team in the country for much of the game, making stops and getting pressures early on. However, as the game went on, the physicality took a toll on the starters and Georgia took advantage. It's in that area where Lindsey feels like he can help. "That was a key reason I came here," Lindsey said. "The d-line, we got it good, I just feel like we don’t have enough. It’s gonna wear and tear on your body the whole game." Lindsey is one of three defensive linemen currently committed to Auburn in the 2024 class. He's joined by Malik Blocton and Dimitry Nicolas, but the Tigers have their eyes set on adding another pass rusher. High-priority target LJ McCray was on campus at the same time as Lindsey, who spent a good portion of his visit hanging out with McCray. The two have known each other for years after meeting at a Florida State camp "LJ likes Auburn, definitely one of his better top teams I think," Lindsey said. "I think it’s gonna come down to what him and his family think. I think the conversations have been going good."