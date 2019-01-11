Chip Lindsey said Friday that he's always been a dreamer.

"I dreamed of being a head football coach in college," he said.

He passed that major milestone earlier this week when he accepted an offer to take command of Troy's football program. Lindsey spent the past two seasons as Auburn's offensive coordinator, though he left for a job on Les Miles' new staff at Kansas in December.

"I think we're in a good spot," Lindsey said Friday. "We just need to get it going and go play. I want to build on the championship culture that's been established here. We're going to play a fun and exciting brand of football. I want our players to have a smooth transition."

