Lessons in fighting through adversity

While Faulk has played well, earning Freshman All-SEC honors in 2023 and SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors against Kentucky this fall, the Tigers have struggled to a 11-14 record over the last two seasons.

A late flip from Florida State by Hugh Freeze in the 2023 class, the former 5-star has played in all 25 games of his AU career including 20 starts.

AUBURN | Keldric Faulk has had to learn a lot of tough lessons during his first two years at Auburn.

“I learned how to continue to fight through adversity,” said Faulk. “The season did not go how we expected it to. But every week, every day you’re waking up and going to practice and fighting for the same goal every week. You’ve got to continue to fight and progress.

“Coaches tell me all the time, ‘Whenever you get to the league, there’s always going to be a fight. There’s always going to be preparation, win, lose or draw.’ Just learning how to fight through adversity and any type of situation.”

Faulk was one of the first big pieces of Freeze’s resurgent recruiting efforts. A late push had AU signing the nation’s No. 15 class in ’23, the No. 8 class last year and potentially a top five class on Wednesday.

Many of the top players in the ’24 class played prominent roles on defense this season including defensive lineman Malik Blocton and Amaris Williams, linebacker Demarcus Riddick, and defensive backs Jay Crawford, Kaleb Harris and Kensley Louidor-Faustin.

“We’ve got so many young guys on the team that were trying to figure out their roles,” said Faulk. “Older guys were helping them, helping them find out their roles on the team. But those younger guys grew up and found out what college football was like.

“Next year, we have a lot of experience coming back. I can’t wait for that, can’t wait to practice.”

The ’25 class that signs Wednesday will include Faulk’s younger brother, outside linebacker Jakaleb Faulk, who will enroll in January and join the team for winter workouts and spring practice.

And don’t be surprised if the younger Faulk is a lot like his older brother.

“Workouts are going to be smooth for him,” said Faulk. “He’s my younger brother. He knows how to work. Whenever you put a ball in front of him, that’s what he does. He’s a workaholic just like I am. He’s going to come in and do his thing.”