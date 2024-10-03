PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

Lessons in adversity

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
AUBURN | Hugh Freeze had Monday’s lesson planned since the summer. The timing could’t have been better.

With Auburn just 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC and coming off a tough loss to No. 21 Oklahoma, Freeze talked to his team about dealing with adversity.

“In life, you don't get the chance to spiral and then have success. It's the same way in football,” said Freeze. “I'm gonna teach on it and give some real-life examples from myself and how, at times in life, you've got to draw the line on, 'What am I really in this for? What did I really sign up for?' What happens when you sign up for a job, and it doesn't go the way you want? Do you spiral?

Freeze can draw important life lessons from Auburn's 2-3 start.
Freeze can draw important life lessons from Auburn's 2-3 start. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)
“There's not another option, man. We get another opportunity this week to go and play one of the top teams in the country … Yes, it's a tough October. There are going to be some great challenges. We could certainly lose some games, and we could certainly win those games. But every week is a new life of its own, every day. You expect your staff and you expect your team, man, to be ready to go and fight again.”

The Tigers led Oklahoma 21-10 before giving up 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of a 27-21 loss. It closed out a five-game homestand to start the season that also included losses to California and Arkansas.

Now, Auburn will spend the entire month of October on the road starting with this weekend’s game at No. 5 Georgia.

“Durk always preaches that when adversity hits we come together,” said junior safety Caleb Wooden of first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. “I wasn’t raised to quit. I don’t feel any of that taking place in the locker room. We’re going to go back to work today and we’re going to keep playing hard. Whatever the outcome is, the outcome is. Quitting is not an option.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3A4TWtFRzQxWXZZP3NpPW8yUzhzTFAwNVBSa19aa1Y/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Just five games into his second season at Auburn, Freeze is counting on his players to show the same intensity at practice this week and show the Bulldogs Saturday they came to compete.

“Man, maybe we can be example of, during difficult times and when everybody wants to tear you down or beat you up or praise you or either one, you still go to work,” said Freeze. “You still do the same thing with the same enthusiasm, the same passion, the same energy, because you love what you do and you love who you do it with.

“And, most importantly, you love who you do it for. We've got a great place to represent in doing that. Man, we're not going to blink as a staff. I don't expect our kids to, either.”

Kickoff at Sanford Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1VielVRVkUwUEFZP3NpPWRDVS1tOEllTzZnQ1lKc0I/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
