AUBURN | Hugh Freeze had Monday’s lesson planned since the summer. The timing could’t have been better. With Auburn just 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC and coming off a tough loss to No. 21 Oklahoma, Freeze talked to his team about dealing with adversity. “In life, you don't get the chance to spiral and then have success. It's the same way in football,” said Freeze. “I'm gonna teach on it and give some real-life examples from myself and how, at times in life, you've got to draw the line on, 'What am I really in this for? What did I really sign up for?' What happens when you sign up for a job, and it doesn't go the way you want? Do you spiral?

Freeze can draw important life lessons from Auburn's 2-3 start. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“There's not another option, man. We get another opportunity this week to go and play one of the top teams in the country … Yes, it's a tough October. There are going to be some great challenges. We could certainly lose some games, and we could certainly win those games. But every week is a new life of its own, every day. You expect your staff and you expect your team, man, to be ready to go and fight again.” The Tigers led Oklahoma 21-10 before giving up 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of a 27-21 loss. It closed out a five-game homestand to start the season that also included losses to California and Arkansas. Now, Auburn will spend the entire month of October on the road starting with this weekend’s game at No. 5 Georgia. “Durk always preaches that when adversity hits we come together,” said junior safety Caleb Wooden of first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. “I wasn’t raised to quit. I don’t feel any of that taking place in the locker room. We’re going to go back to work today and we’re going to keep playing hard. Whatever the outcome is, the outcome is. Quitting is not an option.”

Just five games into his second season at Auburn, Freeze is counting on his players to show the same intensity at practice this week and show the Bulldogs Saturday they came to compete. “Man, maybe we can be example of, during difficult times and when everybody wants to tear you down or beat you up or praise you or either one, you still go to work,” said Freeze. “You still do the same thing with the same enthusiasm, the same passion, the same energy, because you love what you do and you love who you do it with. “And, most importantly, you love who you do it for. We've got a great place to represent in doing that. Man, we're not going to blink as a staff. I don't expect our kids to, either.” Kickoff at Sanford Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.