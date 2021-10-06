Leota: 'This better be the loudest game at Auburn so far'

AUBURN | It's not as if Eku Leota didn't play in some great environments during his two seasons at Northwestern. But, good God almighty in the holy names of Pat Dye and Vince Dooley, Saturday's edition of The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is going to introduce him to a raucous atmosphere that he's unlikely seen before.

"This better be the loudest game at Auburn so far," Leota said. "This atmosphere down here is much different than what I'm used to. I love it. It means a lot more."

Did Greg Sankey tell him to say that last sentence? But I digress. Jordan-Hare Stadium expects to be rocking as the No. 18/19 Tigers host No. 2 Georgia in a game that many don't give Auburn a shot. But, of course, that notion only matters before the ball kicks off, and for Leota and his teammates, it gives them a boost coming into the matchup. In fact, the team doesn't want to show Georgia what they are capable of, but to all those critics who might think the Tigers' ranking is a bit high.