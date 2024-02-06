"It’s gonna be tough," Faulk said. "You’re gonna have to do a lot to flip me. Probably not even gonna get me."

The Highland Home, Ala., native who's been committed since August visited Florida State last weekend, before returning to Auburn Saturday. Still, he's confident in his commitment to Auburn and knows that Florida State and Alabama have a tall task ahead.

Faulk, 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, was back on campus for the first time since the fall, but it was like no time passed.

"Today was good," Faulk said. "Basically it was like seeing everything over again, getting a little film going on."

Along with his usual conversations with familiar faces of the staff, he also got to meet one of the new members — defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

"He was talking to me about how he’s gonna use me and how I’m gonna fit into his scheme," Faulk said. "How I fit in with my versatility and basically how I can be all over the field."

There were plenty of high-profile recruits on campus at the same time as Faulk, which meant he was working to get some others to get on board. His No. 1 target? Elba running back Alvin Henderson.

"I mean, why not Auburn?" Faulk said was his message. "It’s a good environment, good people, amazing coaches. It’s just I don’t see a reason not to."