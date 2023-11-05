It seemed all set that Phillips was going to commit to Georgia back in June, but the Tigers made a late push and landed his commitment instead. Five months later, he's still all set with his decision and is ready for the next step with Auburn.

The 6-foot-3 linebacker was in action Friday night, as Booker T. Washington traveled to face Pike Road and fellow Auburn commit Malik Blocton for the regular season finale. He spoke highly of his future teammate following the game.

"Malik’s gonna be good," Phillips said. "I feel like the college and the area surrounding him at Auburn, he’s gonna be a breakout player. He’s got a big chance to make some plays as a freshman."

Phillips knows he has a chance to make some plays himself, too, but putting the two on the same defense is "gonna be crazy."

Overseeing the defense is Ron Roberts, and Phillips feels like the transition into the coordinators' schemes will be seamless.

"Ron Roberts' defense, it’s spectacular," Phillips said. "If you see the film of guys just in the right place where he wants them to be, it’s easy to make plays. The defense isn’t hard to learn, you just have to learn it and be in the right position."

Booker T. Washington lost 29-16 to Pike Road, finishing its regular season with a record of 6-4. The Golden Eagles' season isn't quite done, though, as they travel to Tuscaloosa this upcoming Friday for a first round playoff game against the American Christian Academy.

Phillips has learned several lessons in his final season, but the personal growth as a leader is what sticks out to him the most.

"I would say I’ve grown as a leader," Phillips said. "Football is always gonna be football, you’re gonna make plays, you’re not gonna make plays. You’re gonna miss this, you’re gonna do that. As a leader, I feel like I’m sorta stepping up into the role of just becoming what I needed to be to go to college."