AuburnSports - LB coach on Wooten: ‘Guys listen when he talks’

“There was a little rust in the first part of the workouts,” linebacker coach Jeff Schmedding said. “He was joking around that he felt a little bit old at that point. But the rust is off.”

But that rust didn’t last long and the senior is on the fast track to be a key part of Auburn’s defense this season.

AUBURN | It’s not surprising that Chandler Wooten would be a little rusty after sitting out the 2020 season.

Schmedding is blessed to have both Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe returning as starting linebackers. Both have continued to play at a high level this spring.

But it’s a position that needs depth and experience, and Wooten provides both along with the ability to help out in other areas as well.

“Wooten is having a heck of a spring, a really good spring,” said Schmedding. “I have been extremely impressed with his professional manner. He goes about his business. He has been handling his business. Whatever drill, it doesn’t matter if it’s a defensive drill or special teams drill he stands out because it’s important to him.”

Wooten played in 30 career games including two starts from 2017-19. He totaled 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup and one interception as a junior in 2019.

Schmedding also views Wooten as having a prominent leadership role within his position and on the team.

“Guys listen when he talks,” Schmedding said. “A guy that has that ability, you’re not just hoping but you’re trying to make sure it’s the right message and it has been. He reiterates what we’re saying and he does a good job of self-diagnosing too. He’s not just one of those guys that points at other people. That’s a big step for everybody when you’re talking about a new staff. The teams that get split are the ones that blame and defend themselves. I have not seen anything like that from Chander.

“On the daily I think his performance and his voice are on the right trend. I always talk about trends because one day doesn’t really cut it. You can have a good day or a bad day, but what’s your trend. His trend is pointing in the right direction both on the field and with his off-field leadership.”

Schmedding, who served as Boise State’s linebacker coach and defensive coordinator the previous two seasons, knows how important that leadership is to a team’s success.

“When you have great teams you have great leaders. We’re a little ways from that right now, but we’re on the right track,” he said.

Auburn will hold its eighth practice of this spring Wednesday afternoon. The A-Day is April 17 at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.