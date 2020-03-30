Bruce Pearl said earlier this month that Okoro has thrown his hat into the ring and will enter the 2020 NBA draft process. Depending on the feedback Okoro and Auburn receive — whenever and however COVID-19 permits workouts and evaluations from NBA teams — Pearl will advise his freshman phenom on whether to leave his name in the draft.

Isaac Okoro could theoretically return to the Plains next season. But in all likelihood, the freshman will become the first one-and-done player in Auburn history.

"Isaac enjoyed Auburn," Pearl said. "Isaac, when it was time to go home, he went home to see his family but he came right back. He enjoyed being here, he enjoyed school, he enjoyed his teammates, his coaches, he enjoyed the training. But the circumstances as they present themselves now, where if Isaac has an opportunity to be a first-round pick and certainly has an opportunity to be in the lottery, with this draft not being as deep as next year's draft is going to be, I think it makes sense for him to absolutely become draft eligible, which he is going to and then go through the process.

"And if then the information comes back and it confirms the information we have right now, that he is going to indeed be a lottery pick then he needs to stay in the draft. But right now I know he's going to make himself eligible but the decisions about the future are all still pending."

The immediate future of all sports is just that — pending. But that doesn't mean mock drafts and big boards and player projections aren't ramping up all the same as the college basketball season came to an abrupt end and the NBA is on hold.

In the wake of his decision to officially test the pro waters, here are the latest draft projections from media outlets for Okoro, viewed as an NBA-ready defender on the wing with a high offensive ceiling, as well.