Malik Blocton knows a thing or two about Auburn games. He's been to every home game this season, but last week's game against Texas A&M took the cake. “It doesn’t compare, the best one all season," Blocton said after the game.

Auburn won 13-10 over the Aggies, in interim head coach Carnell Williams' first home game — a night-game sellout. "I seen them fired up on the sideline," Blocton said. "I mean, [Williams] did his job, he won the game." Defense also played a key role in the victory, as the Tigers held Texas A&M scoreless through three quarters and made key stops throughout the game. Blocton watched his brother, Marcus Harris, finished the game with two tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries for Auburn. "Defense played amazing, they were lights out all night," Blocton said. "[Harris] did have some big plays, him and Colby (Wooden). Them boys were saving the defense, for real."