Latest game 'doesn't compare' for 2024 DE
Malik Blocton knows a thing or two about Auburn games.
He's been to every home game this season, but last week's game against Texas A&M took the cake.
“It doesn’t compare, the best one all season," Blocton said after the game.
Auburn won 13-10 over the Aggies, in interim head coach Carnell Williams' first home game — a night-game sellout.
"I seen them fired up on the sideline," Blocton said. "I mean, [Williams] did his job, he won the game."
Defense also played a key role in the victory, as the Tigers held Texas A&M scoreless through three quarters and made key stops throughout the game. Blocton watched his brother, Marcus Harris, finished the game with two tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries for Auburn.
"Defense played amazing, they were lights out all night," Blocton said. "[Harris] did have some big plays, him and Colby (Wooden). Them boys were saving the defense, for real."
Blocton recently dropped his top 12 schools, with Auburn making the cut. Arkansas, Clemson, South Carolina, Alabama State, Missouri, Jackson State, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland and Tennessee round out the rest.
What's got Auburn in the mix?
"How they treat me when I come here, how they show love to me," Blocton said.
He's visited Clemson and Tennessee this season, who along with South Carolina and Kentucky, are other schools outside of Auburn that are pushing the hardest.
Blocton will return for the final home game on Nov. 19, against Western Kentucky.