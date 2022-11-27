The crucial streak started with two K.D. Johnson layups to cut the score to one. Then the junior guard gathered the rebound, finding a streaking Flanigan heading down the floor and delivering a precise pass as the senior guard slammed it home to give Auburn its first lead since the 9:12 mark.

They did, going on an 11-0 run highlighted by an Allen Flanigan dunk that sent the arena into a frenzy as the Tigers stayed undefeated on the season with a 65-60 win over the Billikens.

AUBURN | Facing a five-point deficit with 4:43 to go against Saint Louis, Auburn needed to get something going fast.

"When I turned to sprint the floor, I saw Flan," Broome said. "I knew K.D. would make a play."

His coach echoed that sentiment.

"K.D. is a special athlete," Bruce Pearl said. "He really is. I want him on the floor when it matters. He's going to get the 50/50 ball when it matters. He's an incredible competitor."

A Broome basket extended the lead to three, and a free throw and layup by Wendell Green Jr. put a cap on the run with 30 seconds left.

"I caught the ball in the post, and everyone was looking at me to make a play," Broome said. "Being able to have the confidence to take the shot and the team believing in me."

Green led the Tigers with 22 points on 50 percent shooting while making 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.

"We had the best player on the floor tonight in Wendell Green ... He's special," Pearl said. "Wendell has great confidence. He has great poise. He has great preparation."

Broome finished with 11 points on a tough shooting night while posting eight rebounds and eight blocks. Flanigan led Auburn with 10 rebounds.

The victory marked Auburn's 23rd-straight overall at home and increased the non-conference win streak to 43, the last loss coming against Oklahoma State in 2016.