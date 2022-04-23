Late rally leads Tigers to series win

AUBURN | Four runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped off by a go-ahead RBI single by Nate LaRue, led Auburn (28-12, 10-7) to a comeback 8-6 victory over South Carolina (19-19, 6-11) on Saturday, helping the Tigers clinch the series win against the Gamecocks.

Trailing 6-3 entering their bat in the seventh, Cole Foster got the Tigers started with a single to right. Blake Rambusch followed with a single. After Kason Howell struck out, Sonny DiChiara was intentionally walked to load the bases. Brooks Carlson worked a walk to score Foster. Bobby Peirce singled to right to score Rambusch, Brody Moore hit a sacrifice fly to score DiChiara and then LaRue came through with his heroics.

"It was big," LaRue said of his hit. "I haven't been getting a whole lot of hits this year so I said a quick prayer, 'Lord, please let me get a hit here' and he pulled through for me."

The Tigers started the scoring in the second inning as Moore doubled and advanced to third on an error to lead off the frame. The shortstop crossed the plate one batter later as LaRue hit a sacrifice fly to center.