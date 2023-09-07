But Freeze will have to step out of his comfort zone Saturday night when Auburn plays at California. Kickoff is schedule for 9:30 p.m. CT.

Growing up on a dairy farm and having chores to get done before sunrise has made him an early riser from the get-go.

“I told our team when I taught my lesson for the week this morning with them, that’s one of the challenges I have for me is to embrace it because I don’t like it,” said Freeze. “I don’t like scheduling teams on the West Coast. I just as soon play somebody over here on the East Coast but it was done. Me complaining or not embracing it is not the proper response.”

When he learned of the late kickoff time, Freeze tried to change Auburn’s travel plans from Thursday to Friday.

“The plane is being used by an NFL team on Friday so we have to stick with Thursday,” he said. “We’re going to go as late as we can that they would allow on Thursday and try to get there fairly late in hopes that we can sleep in a little bit on Friday.”

The Tigers plan to depart Auburn around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Friday will include a light practice at San Mateo Junior College.

It’ll be a long wait Saturday before kickoff and the game could last well into Sunday morning.

“I think it creates some challenges, but this will be a good test for all of us,” said Freeze. “Coaches, trainers, staff, nutritionists, drink staff, support staff, players. How do we handle if things are a little uncomfortable? Or it’s not exactly the way we want it, and I’m speaking to myself as much as anyone. You’ve gotta play a really good football team at their place when our body times are 9:30 or 10 at night and we’re kicking it off. All of that is going to be a challenge, but you know what, that’s what life is.

“How we approach it and the attitude we have for the opportunity to the opportunity we have, it ought to be one of gratitude and thankfulness. We gotta suck it up and fly a long flight. That’s what we gotta do. We got another opportunity to represent this school, this conference and each other. Let’s go make the most of it.”

The game will be carried on ESPN.