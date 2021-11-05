Late Auburn run buries USI

Devan Cambridge made two 3-pointers and scored 10 of his team-high 13 points during the run to help Auburn overcome some sloppy play at times including 15 turnovers that the Screaming Eagles converted into 19 points.

Trailing 54-46, the Tigers finished the game on a 22-0 run to beat Southern Indiana 68-54 in an exhibition game Friday night at Auburn Arena.

AUBURN | No. 22 Auburn turned on the jets in the final nine minutes.

"To close the game out on a 22-0 run obviously was important,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “I thought our defense and rebounding in that stretch was outstanding. And I thought our effort was really good because we wore Southern Indiana down and they played 10 guys.”

USI jumped out to a 9-0 lead three minutes into the game and stayed on top until the Tigers answered with a 10-0 run late in the first half, which was capped by a Jaylin Williams fast-break dunk off an assist by KD Johnson. AU led 34-32 at the break.

Johnson finished with 12 points and a team-high four assists. Zep Jasper had 11 points and Jabari Smith 11 points and 11 rebounds. Walker Kessler added four points and six of AU’s 12 blocked shots.

Wendell Green added seven points, Williams six and Chris Moore four.

“Our bench was terrific tonight,” said Pearl. “I thought KD and Chris Moore and Jaylin Williams and Dylan Cardwell were terrific. Gave us the effort and energy that we needed on the defensive end. Dylan was plus-23 when he was on the floor and he didn’t take a shot.

“We didn’t get very good point guard play when you only have three assists at the point guard position and I thought we turned the ball over way too much, particularly in transition.”

Auburn opens the regular season Tuesday at home against Morehead State. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.