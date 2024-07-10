AUBURN | Luke Deal signed with Auburn in the 2019 class along with a number of other standouts including Bo Nix, Derick Hall and Colby Wooden. Three coaches and more than five years later, Deal is the last man standing from his class and less than two months from beginning his sixth season at Auburn. "He’s considered the grandpa on the team right now,” said fifth-year tight end Brandon Frazier. “He’s the old head.”

Deal is poised to become Auburn's all-time leader in games played. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Deal, 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds, will enter this season with 54 games played, just eight behind former tight end John Samuel Shenker’s school record of 62. He’s taken on a bigger and bigger leadership role with the team every year. He represented AU at SEC Media Days last summer and was named a team captain. He’s an important part of the leadership council for this year’s team. “We’ve met for hours and hours, and days and days,” said Deal. “A lot of people don’t realize how much time you put in when you are trying to drive the culture. With the emphasis we put on it this year, it’s a lot more responsibility.” It’s a responsibility that Deal takes seriously. “With Auburn football being the huge brand that it is and so many people relying on us, you have to do the right thing. So that’s what we’re trying to drive here,” he said.