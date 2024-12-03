Last call: Predicting Auburn's 2025 class

It's been a long time coming, from junior days, to official visits, to Big Cat Weekend and game day visits, it all comes down to this. Where will the talent that Auburn's worked so hard to build relationships with sign? I've got my final predictions and I'm here to share them.

Tomorrow is the big day, where the class of 2025 can begin putting pen to paper.

Early signing day sure did get here in a hurry.

Here's what I've landed on: Auburn will sign 26 recruits and finish with the No. 6 recruiting class in the country, headlined by quarterback Deuce Knight. Also in the backfield with him will be running back Alvin Henderson.

Lining up at wide receiver, Auburn will have three — Derick Smith, Erick Smith and Sam Turner. The tight ends will be Hollis Davidson and Ryan Ghea.

Four offensive linemen sign with Auburn — one tackle, two guards and a center: Broderick Shull, Jacobe Ward, Tai Buster and Kail Ellis.

Defensively, I'll make an addition with current Tennessee commit Darrion Smith, I think he's the most likely flip. Smith joins Malik Autry, Jourdin Crawford, Antonio Coleman and Jared Smith on the defensive line. I'm not ruling out Justus Terry yet, but he's not signing until Friday and there's sure to be plenty of conversations until then.

Linebackers Elijah Melendez, Jakaleb Faulk and Bryce Deas all sign with Auburn, as do all four cornerback commits — Devin Williams, Blake Woodby, Shamar Arnoux and Donovan Starr. I'm keeping Starr in this class for now, although Alabama is pushing heavily.

I really considered putting Na'eem Offord here, but nothing I've heard gives me confidence in Auburn.

I feel confident that both safety commits, Eric Winters and Anquon Fegans, sign with Auburn. No funny business there. Same deal with punter John McGuire, although that was never much of a question.