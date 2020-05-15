Langlo commits to Auburn
Garner Langlo received an offer from Auburn in April, and it would prove to be the only one he needed.
Langlo, a big offensive lineman from Trinity Catholic in Ocala, Fla., announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday.
“I love Auburn,” Langlo said. “I like the culture, the fanbase, ‘War Eagle!’ … everything.”
Now Langlo is part of it, thanks in large part to new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell.
“Coach Bicknell definitely knows what he’s doing,” Langlo said. “He doesn’t sugarcoat anything and is going to tell you how it is. He’s been around and will be able to help me get to the next level.”
Langlo chose Auburn over offers from Florida State, N.C. State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville and others.
Rivals ranks Langlo, who is 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, the No. 53 offensive tackle in the 2021 class.
Langlo is the teammate of Caleb Johnson, an offensive tackle who also committed to Auburn on Friday.
🦅WAR DAMN EAGLE🦅 pic.twitter.com/G26YTp8yiO— Garner langlo (@LangloGarner) May 15, 2020