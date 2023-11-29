"I knew, I had a vision what this team could be in the recruiting area," Lane-Ganus said. "Everything happens for a reason so just look at is as positivity."

It wasn't the way he saw it playing out when he first committed, but he's got a feeling Auburn's got better things in store for the future.

He was the first Auburn commit in the 2024 class back in July of 2022. The head coach that recruited him was fired, Lane-Ganus saw the staff overturned almost completely but still stuck around.

One thing that's remained firm is A'Mon Lane-Ganus and his pledge to the Tigers.

Lane-Ganus took his long awaited official visit to Auburn over the weekend, as the Tigers hosted Alabama for the 88th Iron Bowl. Auburn was a couple plays away from pulling off the upset, but it only installed more confidence in Lane-Ganus that Auburn is that much closer to where it wants to be.

"It was a really good weekend," Lane-Ganus said. "My official, it was everything I expected. The ‘24 class is coming in and it’s going to be the guys that get us where we need to be. I mean, we’re just one play away. 31 yards away from being great."

Nearly all commits were in attendance for the game, with several top non-commits there as well.

"I mean it was pretty up and down," Lane-Ganus said of the game. "I liked the atmosphere. I think the recruits that were there are definitely going to buy in. It’s just a tough play. It is what it is."

The last few months have been anything but a breeze for the Moody standout. Early in the Blue Devil's season, Lane-Ganus injured his knee and was sidelined for several weeks. He was unable to return until the second round of the playoffs, where he helped Moody advance to the third round.

"I came back seven weeks early," Lane-Ganus said. "I wasn’t even supposed to play again. I got to play in the second and third round. 100 percent."

Lane-Ganus will graduate in the spring, which means he won't enroll early, but he's locked in with Auburn.