Lambert-Smith chasing wins and records

AUBURN | Two games, or maybe three, and 239 receiving yards from making history. That’s how close KeAndre Lambert-Smith is to becoming the first Auburn 1,000-yard receiver since Ronny Daniels totaled 1,061 in 1999. But the game and a potential win over No. 15 Texas A&M is the No. 1 priority for the senior wideout.

Lambert-Smith had his second 100-yard game of the season against ULM. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Obviously, get the win. I’ll just say that,” said Lambert-Smith. “And do whatever I got to do, whether that’s 10 catches, which I’d love, for however many yards. I know I also have a chance to hit 1,000 yards. I’m not saying that’s really on my mind, but it would be great. “It would be great to accomplish that and end my career like that. But I mean, ultimately, do whatever I can to help us win these last three or whatever.” Twenty-five years is a long time to go between 1,000-yard receivers, especially with how much passing offenses have evolved over the last few decades. Lambert-Smith could also become only the second-ever AU receiver to surpass 1,000 yards joining Daniels and Terry Beasley, who had 1,051 in 1970. Several Tiger wideouts have come close over the past 15 years including Darvin Adams, who had 997 yards in 2009 and 963 in 2010. Sammie Coates had 902 in 2013. Lambert-Smith has 40 receptions for 761 yards this season, averaging 76.1 yards per game. He had his second 100-yard receiving game with 104 against ULM last week and will need to average 119.5 to reach 1,000 in two games. If AU was to beat both TAMU and No. 7 Alabama, it would qualify for a bowl game and give Lambert-Smith an additional opportunity. His eight receiving touchdowns are currently tied for fourth in an Auburn single season with Daniels and Byron Franklin. Beasley holds the record with 12 in 1971. He had 11 in 1970 and Adams had 10 in 2009.