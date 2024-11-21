Lambert-Smith chasing wins and records

AUBURN | Two games, or maybe three, and 239 receiving yards from making history.
That’s how close KeAndre Lambert-Smith is to becoming the first Auburn 1,000-yard receiver since Ronny Daniels totaled 1,061 in 1999.
But the game and a potential win over No. 15 Texas A&M is the No. 1 priority for the senior wideout.
“Obviously, get the win. I’ll just say that,” said Lambert-Smith. “And do whatever I got to do, whether that’s 10 catches, which I’d love, for however many yards. I know I also have a chance to hit 1,000 yards. I’m not saying that’s really on my mind, but it would be great.
“It would be great to accomplish that and end my career like that. But I mean, ultimately, do whatever I can to help us win these last three or whatever.”
Twenty-five years is a long time to go between 1,000-yard receivers, especially with how much passing offenses have evolved over the last few decades.
Lambert-Smith could also become only the second-ever AU receiver to surpass 1,000 yards joining Daniels and Terry Beasley, who had 1,051 in 1970.
Several Tiger wideouts have come close over the past 15 years including Darvin Adams, who had 997 yards in 2009 and 963 in 2010. Sammie Coates had 902 in 2013.
Lambert-Smith has 40 receptions for 761 yards this season, averaging 76.1 yards per game. He had his second 100-yard receiving game with 104 against ULM last week and will need to average 119.5 to reach 1,000 in two games. If AU was to beat both TAMU and No. 7 Alabama, it would qualify for a bowl game and give Lambert-Smith an additional opportunity.
His eight receiving touchdowns are currently tied for fourth in an Auburn single season with Daniels and Byron Franklin. Beasley holds the record with 12 in 1971. He had 11 in 1970 and Adams had 10 in 2009.
“He's a playmaker. Outstanding player,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “And he's one that has earned the respect of that room to where his voice matters. You can lean on him to say, 'Hey, some of our young kids aren't practicing right. They're not straining today.' His voice matters, and he has a way of sharing it that relates to them. They listen.
“He's been an outstanding addition to our program. I'm excited to see him have continued success.”
Lambert-Smith, who transferred from Penn State during the offseason, takes his role as a senior leader seriously and makes sure he shares his experiences with AU’s talented young wideouts including freshmen Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson and Bryce Cain.
“I told them everybody’s journey is different,” said Lambert-Smith. “Don’t compare yourself to any other freshman in the world. I know we’ve seen all these freshmen do this, do this, but you run your own race.”
And even with AU's 4-6 record going into the final two games of the season, Lambert-Smith will remember his time at Auburn fondly.
“Just adversity and overcoming adversity. Still had a lot of good memories,” he said. “Winning at Kentucky, seeing the fans there. I hopped into the crowd. I don’t think I ever did that in college. I made memories, made some friends that taught me a lot.
“The freshmen, just being that leader for them, taught me a lot and gave me perspective. So I feel like every situation is for a reason and you’ve got to be grateful for it.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.