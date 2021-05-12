 AuburnSports - Lackluster in Hoover
Lackluster in Hoover

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor

A visit to the Hoover Met didn’t provide any inspiration for Auburn.

The Tigers were lackluster in a 6-1 loss to Samford Wednesday night. AU managed just three hits and walked eight batters, three of which scored. Six Bulldogs pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.

“The story tonight is the last two games, just our at-bats have deteriorated,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “The at-bats in the ballgame, especially the first three times through the lineup were tough. And they were Saturday against LSU. That really has my undivided attention heading into this critical series with Texas A&M.”

Howell hit his sixth home run of the season in the 8th inning. (Alabama athletics)

Auburn falls to 20-24 on the season.

Auburn starter Jack Sokol threw two hitless innings before being lifted after allowing a one-out double and a walk in the third. Trace Bright walked the first batter he faced before giving up a grand slam to Tyler McManus.

Sokol (1-1) took the loos allowing two runs in 2.1 innings. Bright allowed two runs in 0.2 innings, and Blake Burkhalter one run in 1.0 inning. Will Morrison threw a scoreless fifth inning before Cam Hill gave up a run in the sixth.

Joseph Gonzalez and Brooks Fuller closed out the game with a scoreless inning apiece.

Kason Howell provided the only offense for the Tigers with a solo home run, his sixth of the season, to leadoff the eighth inning.

Brody Moore’s streak of 41 consecutive starts at second base came to an end as Garrett Farquhar got the start in his hometown of Hoover. He was 1 of 2 at the plate with a double and walk.

Going into the final two weekends of the regular season, the Tigers are battling the Aggies and Missouri for the final spot in the SEC Tournament, which will be at the Hoover Met. Auburn hosts TAMU this weekend and plays at Missouri May 20-22.

Friday night's game against TAMU at Plainsman Park will be 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.

