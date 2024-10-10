Lacking consistency in execution

There was the blown fourth-quarter lead against Oklahoma that included a 60-yard pass and a 63-yard pick-6 in the span of five minutes.

There were the third and long failures, the fumble going in for a touchdown and the four interceptions against Arkansas.

AUBURN | It keeps happening over and over again.

Last Saturday’s loss at Georgia included an illegal substitution penalty that took away a 3-and-out on UGA's first drive and led to a touchdown, and a 4th-and-1 fiasco in the fourth quarter that helped UGA secure the win.

And there have been many, many more.

Auburn continues to make critical mistakes at the most inopportune moments, which have been a huge factor in the Tigers’ 2-4 start including 0-3 in the SEC.

Hugh Freeze calls it a lack of consistency in execution, and it’s by far the biggest issue he’s addressing with his team during the off-week.

“We can talk about how young we are and all that, but we’re six games in and it’s our job to make sure our kids are consistent in whatever the execution of the calls are. It just shows up over and over again on tape,” said Freeze. “We can talk about explosive plays we give up or first down production on offense or defense and all of those, but ultimately I think it comes down to us being able to execute the given calls.

“Sometimes the other teams win because they have good athletes and good coaches also. But when you look at it — and we feel like the failure is because we’re not executing enough calls properly — then we’ve got to correct that somehow.”

Following the 31-13 loss in Athens, Freeze said he wanted to spend the bye week coaching his players harder and finding the ones that want to fight for 60 minutes.

He added to that during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

“We need to regroup physically and mentally,” said Freeze. “Obviously, it’s been some disappointing games and we got a lot to learn from and hopefully improve for the second half of the season. We certainly need it physically as well as mentally.”

Auburn, which is off this week, plays at No. 21 Missouri Oct. 19 at 11:00 or 11:45 a.m. CT on SECN or ESPN.