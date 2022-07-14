KU transfer McMurray 'fills two needs' for Tigers

"You think of Sonny and who's gonna replace him in power," Thompson said. "And, at the end of the day, we wanted another left-handed bat. So he fills two needs."

Replicating DiChiara's historical season is almost impossible, with the slugging first baseman adding his name to the Auburn record books in multiple categories. So yes, it will be hard to come in and fill the shoes of Sonny D, but Butch Thompson and the Tigers are confident McMurray will be a quality replacement. And, as the Auburn coach explains, he provides a need that this year's Tigers did not have in being a lefty hitter.

If Auburn fans take a gander at first base next season, they might think that Sonny DiChiara decided to return for another season but grew three inches since the last out in Omaha. That's because the likely starter for the Tigers at the three position on the scorecard, Kansas transfer Cooper McMurray, looks similar to DiChiara, standing 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds.

The Tulsa, Okla., native hit .248 with nine homers, six doubles and 19 RBIs while slugging at a .540 rate and drawing 19 walks for the Jayhawks as a redshirt freshman in 2022. McMurray was also impressive in the field, committing zero errors in 287 chances. That versatility gives Thompson options for using the newcomer, whether at first or using him as the designated hitter. There's a chance he could also fill an outfield spot if needed.

"You want them to play as much athletically as you can," Thompson said. "Because only one person can DH. So you want them to be able to play the field as much as they possibly can."

Unlike DiChiara, who came to Auburn for his senior season, McMurray, already on campus, will only be a sophomore in 2023. His mixture of experience and youth is another reason Thompson is so high on the player.

"I think that's a huge piece because now this kid's got potentially three years in our program, and he's played at a high level," he said. "If you played in the Big 12, you played at a high level, and who doesn't like that?"

There might not be another DiChiara-like season coming instantly for McMurray, but Thompson and his staff love the potential of their new player.

"Three years, left-handed power: it really covered (Auburn's checklist)," Thompson said.