Kromah returns, sets decision date

"Why would I not want to come back?" Kromah said. "Always a great atmosphere, always great energy, always good to be around them. They always make me feel welcome, it’s just great to be back in general."

Two weeks after visiting Auburn for the opener, Ousmane Kromah was back on the Plains.

The Rivals100 running back out of Leesburg, Ga., has been heavily recruited by Auburn for months. It's been a long process for Kromah, who now has a decision date set. He'll pick between Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee on Sept. 28.

What's got the Tigers in the group of finalists?

The fact that Coach (Hugh) Freeze has a plan going on," Kromah said. "He’s doing the same thing that Georgia and Alabama did. Recruiting the best players in the class to get the best team, to start their own legacy. He wants me to be a part of that."

Offensive coordinator and running backs Derrick Nix is also making a strong push for Kromah, talking with him 2-3 times a week.

"Great, wonderful," Kromah said of Nix. "He calls me like 2-3 times a week. Me and him talk about more things than just football, we have great conversations all the time. Great guy, great family man. Love him."

His decision is two weeks away. He'll spend that time analyzing his relationships, but most importantly, figuring out which place is the right fit for him to be developed.

"I want to be the best," Kromah said. "That’s what my decision is gonna be based off of…Wherever I go they’re gonna develop me the best, they’re gonna make me the best I can be."