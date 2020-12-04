KNOW THE ENEMY: Texas A&M '20
If rhetorical irony is such a thing, this matchup between Gus Malzahn and Jimbo Fisher would bring it to life better than any other scenario I can imagine.If Malzahn had defeated Fisher and won the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news