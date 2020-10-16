AuburnSports - KNOW THE ENEMY: South Carolina '20

In an unpredictable year for college football, and certainly the most turbulent, this Auburn-South Carolina matchup presents another unpredictable spectacle of gridiron chess. Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks are trying to win nasty early in the season and want to break long losing streak in this series.

South Carolina quarterback (and Colorado State graduate transfer) Collin Hill has been an efficient distributor of the football and protected it well early this season. Hill has thrown for just under 700, three touchdowns and only one interception.

Hill is a mobile quarterback that moves well in the pocket, has a strong arm and makes good decisions with the football. He's at his best on play-action rollouts throwing to out-breaking receivers and navigates the middle of the field well in the intermediate passing game. Hill is enough of a run threat on the zone read that defenses must account for him, especially in short-yardage. He’s already rushed for three touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Kevin Harris is a bull of a runner and is built to carry the workload. The 225-pounder is coming off a career-best 171 yards against Vanderbilt. He's a downhill runner with good vision and enough patience to let zone blocks develop. Harris excels at getting downhill behind the play-side double team and driving forward through contact, often running through linebackers as the offensive linemen engage them or following behind pulling guard Sadarius Hutcherson. Harris also is at least adequate in the screen game, which is something I’m certain we'll see Saturday.

This offense will bounce between 10, 20, 11 and 12 personnel groupings in order to get the matchups they think best fit the situation. With Auburn being small-ish and young at linebacker, I’d expect a lot of 12 personnel (two tight end) sets.

Quick-footed senior Shi Smith is the focus of the passing game. He will align at different spots — even in the backfield occasionally — and motion frequently to create coverage mismatches. Smith isn’t a big receiver, but comes off the line extremely fast and is great at stacking defenders' feet and breaking routes off into open space before they can recover. He’s most dangerous working the middle of the field and making the first tackler miss.

The second most effective component of the Gamecock passing game is tight end Nick Muse, who is coached by former Auburn analyst Bobby Bentley. He's an old-school player who looks more comfortable working with his hand in the dirt. He drive-blocks well, and then uses those blocks to set himself up as a target for play-action passes. Muse will attach to the line of scrimmage often, motion to change the strength, and occasionally flex out into the slot.

The South Carolina offensive line has been effective at run blocking for the most part through three games. Harris’ stat line is proof of such. The stud of the group is the aforementioned Hutcherson, who could start for any team in the conference. He will be a legitimate NFL pulling guard.

They lean mostly on zone blocking, outside of getting Hutcherson on the move in power and counter concepts. Former prize recruit Dylan Wonnum mans the left tackle spot and while he combines with Hutcherson to create an athletic front, the group has been porous in pass protection.