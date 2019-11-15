KNOW THE ENEMY: Georgia '19
The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs pounce onto the Plains this weekend boasting the conference’s best defense (statistically speaking) and a seasoned field general at quarterback. Those two attributes make...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news