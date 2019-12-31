KNOW THE ENEMY: Minnesota '19
This Outback Bowl matchup offers a battle between two teams in similar situations that are composed of entirely different elements.Both teams will have different offensive coordinators at the helm ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news