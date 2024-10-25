Advertisement
in other news
Players staying accountable
Auburn’s players are remaining engaged and accountable for their mistakes.
• Bryan Matthews
War Eagle Watch: Week 9
Stats and some highlights from several Auburn commits in their games last week.
• Caleb Jones
Starting as a freshman 'dream come true' for Crawford
Its been a struggle for Auburn, but DB Jay Crawford has started as a freshman in what has been a "dream come true"
• Henry Patton
Confidence building for Blocton
Belief in his ability to play as a freshman has grown each week during the season.
• Brian Stultz
A play and a drive cost Auburn dearly
One big play and one long drive marred Auburn’s defensive performance at Missouri.
• Bryan Matthews
KNOW THE ENEMY: Kentucky '24
Auburn
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- SDE
- DUAL
- RB
- CB
- S
- ILB
- S
- ATH
- DT
- WDE
