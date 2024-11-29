KNOW THE ENEMY: Alabama '24
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
A deeper look into how Auburn mounted a comeback against No. 5 Iowa State
The Tar Heels bring one of the top-scoring offenses to their matchup against Auburn.
Bryce Deas is excited to sign with Auburn following his official visit over the weekend.
After playing in four Red River Rivalries, Jerrin Thompson is preparing to play in his first Iron Bowl.
Chad Baker-Mazara returned from a first-half injury to spark No. 4 Auburn’s comeback win over No. 5 Iowa State.
A deeper look into how Auburn mounted a comeback against No. 5 Iowa State
The Tar Heels bring one of the top-scoring offenses to their matchup against Auburn.
Bryce Deas is excited to sign with Auburn following his official visit over the weekend.