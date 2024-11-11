Knight the 'complete package'

LUCEDALE, Miss. — Hugh Freeze knew what he was looking for in a quarterback.

He found it in the southern part of Mississippi.

Deuce Knight fit the mold of a big, athletic quarterback that Freeze was searching for in a prospect. It was part of Freeze's pitch to him, that Knight could be that guy for Auburn in the future. Knight bought in and flipped from Notre Dame back in October.

According to Knight's high school head coach James Ray, Auburn is getting a lot more than a big, athletic quarterback.

"(Auburn's) getting a complete package," Ray said. "He can run, he can throw, he’s smart, he can see what’s going on. He’s just a complete guy. Humble, going to work his but off, just everything you need."