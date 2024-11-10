Knight honored as All-American: 'It's a blessing'

"It’s a blessing, I’m in company with some great guys, some great people," Knight said. "It’s just a huge blessing, I get to share the likes of guys like Bryce Young, Trevor Lawrence, McKinnley Jackson and Jayden Daniels."

The Tigers' coveted quarterback commit was awarded his All-American jersey Thursday at school and then recognized that night before George County's game against Pascagoula.

For Knight, earning the honor of All-American is a dream come true.

"Growing up, playing football, you got three goals," Knight said. "You want to go division one first, you want to achieve things like [All-American], and you want to go to the NFL. Things like that, that’s something I’ve always dreamed of."

He's one of six Auburn commits that will be represented in the game, along with running back Alvin Henderson, wide receiver Derick Smith, defensive linemen Nathaniel Marshall and Malik Autry, and safety Eric Winters.

Knight wrapped up the regular season Thursday night, finishing with 1,858 yards passing with a 61% completion rate, 22 touchdowns and was intercepted four times. He also added 406 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Being named an All-American is a result of the hard work that Knight's put in, even while dealing with an injury earlier this year.

"Just trying to be a better leader first off, and then just getting right with the guys," Knight said on where he's grown the most. "We got another game to play, but it’s been a fun season with the guys. It’s always fun getting out here with the guys and just playing football."