KJ a big test for Auburn’s defense

“Offensively, the quarterback can run it, throw it — do it all,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “They play physical up front. They can run it and that’s an identity of that team.”

AUBURN | KJ Jefferson is second among SEC quarterbacks with 320 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He’s also completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,235 yards and nine touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Edge Derick Hall will be one of the Tigers’ players tasked with containing Jefferson and a Razorback offense that is fourth in the SEC averaging 244.8 rushing yards per game.

In last Saturday’s 52-51 loss at Ole Miss, Jefferson threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 85 yards and three more TDs.

“He's definitely a run threat,” said Hall. “So that's going to be huge for us, being able to set edges and move around and just contain him in the passing lane is something we've always done. So, I don't think it will be anything different; we just have to go out there and execute the plan."

Defensively, Auburn ranks sixth in the conference allowing 322.2 yards per game and fifth allowing 19.2 points. The rushing defense remains a strength holding opponents to 106.2 yards per game, which is third in the SEC.

Hall believes the group, which is in its first season under defensive coordinator Derek Mason, still has plenty of room for improvement this season.

“The defense as a whole, we can always get better everywhere: run game, pass game, making tackles in space, just doing everything,” said Hall. “I think some of those things we do really well, and obviously we do most of those things really well in certain glances. I think it's just being more consistent and be able to put it together through a whole four quarters of a game.

“That's really going to impact our future here over the second half of the season. I think guys really understand that. We know we're that close to being great. Three or four plays caused us to lose a couple games here and there, so I think just being able to put our heads together and know we're just that close to being a great defense and be successful is going to help us push and give us momentum the second half of the season.”

Kickoff at Razorback Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on CBS.