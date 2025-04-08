King-Williams sticking out to in-state DL

"It's a good feeling just being back down here in Auburn," Cleveland said. "Being able to speak to Coach Freeze again. Just watch Coach Vontrell work with the D-line and stuff like that during practice. It was good to get back down here."

The former Alabama commit was on campus for Big Cat Weekend, to watch the Tigers scrimmage in the morning and catch up with head coach Hugh Freeze and defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams.

It was his first trip to the Plains of the spring, but he'll be back soon enough.

The former Alabama commit last visited campus in January for a Junior Day, but his Saturday visit gave a different look. Instead of just spending time with the coaches, he got to see them in action. King-Williams' coaching style is one of his favorite things about the Auburn defensive tackles coach.

"I mean, I just like the way he gets on the guys," Cleveland said. "If they mess up a rip, he's telling them, come back, get it right, do it again. I like that. Basically holding them accountable."

One of the players working under King-Williams was a familiar face to Cleveland — former Parker High School teammate Jourdin Crawford, who's entering his freshman season with Auburn.

"It's definitely crazy," Cleveland said. "Just a couple months ago, me and him were playing for a state championship. Just now seeing him in college playing ball. It was a good feeling, good watching just to see him out there ball."

Crawford committed to Auburn rather early in his cycle and never wavered in that commitment. His message to Cleveland about Auburn is the same that it's always been.

"The coaches, they're going to coach you hard," Cleveland said. "At the same time, they're going to love you, but they're going to make sure you get in good work and stuff like that. It's a great atmosphere."

Cleveland will visit Florida this upcoming weekend and plans to take official visits to Auburn, Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia.