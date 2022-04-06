Zierer stepping up at LT

Such is the case for Kilian Zierer. The senior has taken a big step forward in being the Tigers’ starting left tackle this fall.

And plenty of opportunities for a less experienced player to step up and win a job.

AUBURN | Despite returning five offensive linemen with 10 or more starts, there’s been plenty of competition on Auburn’s offensive line this spring.

Offensive line coach Will Friend even referred to Zierer as a classic left tackle with plenty of quickness on his 6-foot-7, 312-pound frame.

“He’s our best pass protector. He’s got the length. He’s got the athletic ability. That’s what he is,” said Friend.

Zierer, a native of Munich, Germany, signed with Auburn out of College of Canyons in the 2020 class. After undergoing knee surgery before he arrived, Zierer sat out the 2020 season.

He came on to start four games the second half of last season and has been working with the first-team at left tackle for the entire spring.

“He’s understanding the technique of playing the position,” said Friend. “He can understand me better a little bit. There was a time when I first got here, I don’t know how well he understood me and my broken english. But he understands me better now and he’s gotten better and better.

“No. 1 thing is he’s got confident in his health. He was hurt and as he gained confidence in that, he was able to gain confidence in what he was doing. Now, he’s able to kinda go play a little bit.”

In addition to overcoming an injury, Zierer was also learning the game of American football and working hard to add size and strength to his frame. It’s been a process, but he feels like he’s finally arrived.

"The big thing at the beginning is you’ve got to learn the plays, you’ve got to know what to do. That takes a while,” said Zierer. “Once you’ve got that down you can focus on improving little things like technique. It takes a while. I’d say it took me a little over a year to get where I am right now.”

Auburn will hold its 13th practice of the spring Wednesday afternoon. The A-Day game is Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.