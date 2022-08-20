Kiesau: New grading system for QB race

Eric Kiesau knew that he had to judge quarterbacks differently this fall camp. With three guys competing for the starting position in one of the closest battles in recent Auburn history, a more detailed system was needed.

“We were going to say, ‘Ok, at the end of this, how are we going to decipher who’s the guy?’” the offensive coordinator said. “You can’t just put plusses and minuses in. We kinda had to grade everything out.”

That system is being used every second of Auburn’s practice as Kiesau and the coaching staff try to decide who will take the first snaps against Mercer on Sept. 3rd between T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada. It’s part of a concentrated effort to judge each player on each snap and get the best information possible to make the right decision.