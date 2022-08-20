Kiesau: New grading system for QB race
Eric Kiesau knew that he had to judge quarterbacks differently this fall camp. With three guys competing for the starting position in one of the closest battles in recent Auburn history, a more detailed system was needed.
“We were going to say, ‘Ok, at the end of this, how are we going to decipher who’s the guy?’” the offensive coordinator said. “You can’t just put plusses and minuses in. We kinda had to grade everything out.”
That system is being used every second of Auburn’s practice as Kiesau and the coaching staff try to decide who will take the first snaps against Mercer on Sept. 3rd between T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada. It’s part of a concentrated effort to judge each player on each snap and get the best information possible to make the right decision.
“We got a little more in detail, really, in everything they’re doing,” Kiesau said. “And we grade them out every day, every period. And obviously it accumulates during camp. And obviously, tonight in the game. So it’s very detailed in everything they’re doing.”
These comments came on Friday after the second scrimmage of Auburn’s fall camp. And, per Kiesau, the grading doesn’t stop once live-action drills are over. Touch, footwork and everything else that comes with playing the quarterback position is accounted for.
“We’re talking even like our individual and how we throw the ball and when we throw it because it’s all that accuracy piece we have to kind of iron out,” Kiesau said.
The starting quarterback has yet to settle itself two weeks into camp, but the first-year Auburn offensive coordinator is confident it will help him decipher the best results.
“It’s actually a good system I think I’ll use moving forward as well,” Kiesau said.