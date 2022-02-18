Kiesau named offensive coordinator

Kiesau came to Auburn as part of Bryan Harsin’s first staff before the 2021 season, starting as an offensive analyst before filling the role of wide receivers coach after the dismissal of Cornelius Williams in the middle of the season. He served as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for Harsin at Boise State in 2020 and co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Broncos in 2019. He first joined the Boise staff as receivers coach in 2018 after a season at Fresno State, where he held the position of interim head coach for the Bulldogs’ final four games.

On Friday afternoon, the Tigers officially announced Eric Kiesau as the new offensive coordinator. He takes the place of Mike Bobo, let go after one season at Auburn, and Austin Davis, who resigned from the position after 43 days due to personal reasons.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some really good coaches in my career, but very few have the offensive mind, the attention to detail and the overall plan for execution like Coach Harsin,” said Kiesau. “I’m fired up to work in a collaborative offensive environment like we have, from the head coach to the coordinator and position coaches to the analysts and all the way down to the graduate assistants. This gives you an opportunity to be successful, and our players feel that chemistry.”

Previous stops include Alabama as an offensive analyst in 2015, Kansas, Washington, California, Colorado and Utah State.

Kiesau is one of three promotions announced by Harsin and the football program on Friday as Roc Bellantoni was announced as the new outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. In addition, Zac Etheridge is now an associate head coach while still serving as the secondary coach.

The Tigers begin spring practice on March 14.