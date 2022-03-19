Kiesau 'expecting a lot' from Tank

Eric Kiesau is making it no secret who will be the centerpiece of Auburn's offense this upcoming season. On Wednesday, he made it clear to the media and has been honest with all of the Tigers about who will get the ball to get the team moving: Tank Bigsby.

"I'm expecting a lot out of him, to be honest with you," the offensive coordinator said. "I've had conversations with him about that. I've actually had conversations with the whole offense about that -- like I said, we're going to start this thing with a downhill, physical run game."

After a strong freshman season, Bigsby avoided the sophomore slump by rushing for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 21 passes for 184 yards. He went for more than 100 yards in five different games despite sometimes not getting as many touches as a top running back usually receives. Now, with him and Jarquez Hunter headlining the backfield with a quarterback battle that will likely go into fall camp if not further, the running game is as vital as ever for the Tigers' offensive success.