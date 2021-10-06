Kessler: 'We look really, really good'

Despite the heavy roster turnover, the group has quickly jelled. And after a week of official practices, the players feel good about where they're at.

Auburn basketball has just about as many newcomers as returning players this season,. The team brought in four transfers and one freshman with six players returning from last year's roster.

“I mean — we look really, really good. I’m super excited for this year," Kessler said. "We got a lot of pieces coming in. Everyone has meshed so well, so I’m just looking forward to it and excited. I’m really excited.”

The group got to practice throughout the summer, but nothing was official and practice hours were heavily limited. And, guys like K.D. Johnson and Zep Jasper didn't arrive until later in the summer.

But, now the whole group is together and things are getting serious.

"The scrimmages have gone well," Bruce Pearl said.

As one would expect with a new group, there have been some issues to work out early on though.

"We turn it over too much," Pearl said. "We go to fast with and without the ball. Trying to push tempo which I think is good, but they've got to understand we turn it over less when we run something. So, there's a balance between giving them freedom, letting them run fast and at the end of that making a good decision and it's also the guys that aren't primary ballhandlers, they get less breaks on turnovers."

Building chemistry is a big part of it. With players that have been together for several years at Auburn and then players coming in from across the country, that's not always easy.

But Kessler says the group has quickly built up chemistry.

“I love my teammates," Kessler said. "I feel like the most fun is probably in the locker room after practice. You got K.D. yelling, arguing about something. You got CMo yelling—everyone, we just always, it’s a fun time. Then as far as the court goes, everyone is so bought into just the common goal of trying to win. That’s contagious. There’s not a lot of pride on the team. It’s not really about this — everyone has pride in Auburn. That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve noticed.”

Auburn basketball starts its season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Morehead State. There is also a scheduled exhibition on Friday, Nov. 5 against Indiana State.